Dinner with my Prince benefit dinner to kick off March 11

This year, Panhandle Services for Children has the answer to that question with a magical mother and son date night to take place the evening of March 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center, located at the corner of 6th and Quinn Streets in Guymon. Dinner with my Prince will include a dinner, a photographer to snap a complimentary photo of mothers and sons together, music, and a flower for each young prince to give to his mother.

