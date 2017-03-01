Dinner with my Prince benefit dinner ...

Dinner with my Prince benefit dinner to kick off March 11

This year, Panhandle Services for Children has the answer to that question with a magical mother and son date night to take place the evening of March 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center, located at the corner of 6th and Quinn Streets in Guymon. Dinner with my Prince will include a dinner, a photographer to snap a complimentary photo of mothers and sons together, music, and a flower for each young prince to give to his mother.

