County road chase ends in rollover wreck

Tuesday

A pursuit by a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff's department ended with a rollover wreck resulting in injuries of the driver and one passenger on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an officer from the sheriff's department was in pursuit of a 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante, driven by 20-year-old Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado of Hooker.

Guymon, OK

