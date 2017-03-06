City redraws wards to account for ann...

City redraws wards to account for annexed land

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

During the last regular meeting of the Guymon City Council, council members briefly discussed and approved a change to Ordinance 812, an amendment to Section 1-201 of the code of ordinances establishing ward boundaries. The unanimous vote to approve the change by council members resulted in the issuance of a new ward map for the City of Guymon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC