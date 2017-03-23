City of Guymon to hold city-wide spri...

City of Guymon to hold city-wide spring cleanup day

In conjunction with Earth Day, The City of Guymon is offering a Free Disposal Day to help everyone keep Guymon a great place to live. Anything that can normally be accepted at the transfer station on Road T for no charge on April 22 will be taken.

