Arts & Humanities seeks to fill vacancy, apply for grant funding

A recent meeting with the Guymon Area Arts and Humanities Commission covered grant funding, a commission seat vacancy and began plans for a series of events called 'Second Saturdays' to offer enjoyment of the arts in Guymon for all ages.

