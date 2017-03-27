Academy partners with GPD for outreach, understanding
A new program has started in Guymon, with elementary students meeting officers from Guymon Police Department, with a trial run this year. "It is a joint-agency community outreach program involving the Guymon Police Department and fourth grade teachers here at Academy," Konwinski wrote.
