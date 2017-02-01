Robbery investigation leads to arrest of Guymon man

A release from the Guymon Police Department states police were dispatched to Zippy's Convenience Store on Jan. 30 has led to the arrest of a Guymon man on allegations of robbery. On Jan. 30 at approximately 9:51 p.m., Guymon Police were dispatched to the convenience store located on the 400 block of NE Highway 54 in Guymon to respond to a robbery that had just occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.