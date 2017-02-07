Hooker sweeps Dusters, Tyrone rolls, Guymon falls in Kansas
The Hooker Bulldogs and Lady Dogs grabbed another pair of solid wins on Tuesday night, downing the visiting Beaver Dusters. The Tyrone Bobcats contonued to roll along in their final regular season games with wins at Balko as the Lady Bobcats won their 9th-steaight.
