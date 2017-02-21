Guymon Police request warrant for man accused of child porn production

An affidavit of probable cause was filed with the Texas County Courthouse for the arrest of a man alleged to have used cell phones to record a minor in the shower, with evidence showing he may have been engaging in the production of child pornography. In the affidavit filed on Feb. 17, a detective with the Guymon Police Department listed information for the arrest of 46-year-old Eric Giovanny Aguirre.

