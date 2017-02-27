Craigslist caregiver suspected in Tennessee man's death
Pamela Bingham was busted for stealing a van belonging to Ellis Vogt, and may also be charged in his death. A woman who answered a Craigslist ad to be a Tennessee man's caregiver is a person of interest in his death after his remains were found along a highway, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC