United Methodist Men to host Ground Hog Lunch
It's time once again to support one of Guymon's steadfast organizations, assisting the community with a chance to enjoy a hot meal prepared by some of the city's hard working men. Guymon's United Methodist Men will be hosting the annual Ground Hog Lunch on February 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Victory Memorial Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center, located at Sixth and Quinn Streets in Guymon.
