United Methodist Men to host Ground H...

United Methodist Men to host Ground Hog Lunch

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

It's time once again to support one of Guymon's steadfast organizations, assisting the community with a chance to enjoy a hot meal prepared by some of the city's hard working men. Guymon's United Methodist Men will be hosting the annual Ground Hog Lunch on February 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Victory Memorial Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center, located at Sixth and Quinn Streets in Guymon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC