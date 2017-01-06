Tribe's plan for casino in Oklahoma Panhandle draws concern

An American Indian tribe's plan to build a $25 million casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle _ which is hundreds of miles from its headquarters _ has prompted a state senator to question whether tribal gambling should be allowed in areas that have no historical tribal connections. The Shawnee Tribe is proposing a 42,000-square-foot casino near Guymon, located 366 miles away from the tribe's headquarters in Miami .

