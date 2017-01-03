'POE Conversations' to cover educatio...

'POE Conversations' to cover education obstacles in Oklahoma to be hosted Jan. 12

Tonight, Professional Oklahoma Educators will be hosting a POE conversations meeting to allow educators and legislators time to discuss the obstacles faced in education in the state. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at North Park Elementary School in Guymon, located at 1400 N. Crumley St. Oklahoma schools and educators have faced much uncertainty in recent years, including budget shortfalls, teacher pay and shortages, A to F grading for schools, and other issues.

