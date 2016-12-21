Panhandle community faces competition...

Panhandle community faces competition for school teachers

Located just 20 minutes from the state lines of Texas and Kansas, the Oklahoma Panhandle community of Guymon faces competition from all sides when it comes to hiring teachers. The majority nonwhite school district also has a large number of non-English-speaking students, which Superintendent Doug Melton says adds to the challenge of attracting teachers.

