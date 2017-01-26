Mayor issues apology for 'white trash...

Mayor issues apology for 'white trash' comment

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

In a recent story on immigration and the potential effects of a Trump administration on Guymon, immigration and rural America, a pull-out quote outside of the story was shared that has caused an uproar around town, with many Guymon residents expressing offense. The quote given with the story in an image said: "No matter where you are from there is the same amount of good and bad people in every race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC