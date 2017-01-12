IBTS delivers hefty check to City of ...

IBTS delivers hefty check to City of Guymon

During the city council meeting Thursday evening, city leaders approved of the renewal of the IBTS Contract for 2017 and the presentation of reimbursement checks from IBTS - a total of $625,000 . "I would like to present you with this check," IBTS-CS Local Government Solutions Manager Don Howell said.

