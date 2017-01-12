IBTS delivers hefty check to City of Guymon
During the city council meeting Thursday evening, city leaders approved of the renewal of the IBTS Contract for 2017 and the presentation of reimbursement checks from IBTS - a total of $625,000 . "I would like to present you with this check," IBTS-CS Local Government Solutions Manager Don Howell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ...
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC