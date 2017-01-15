crash generic, broken glass, accident, wreck, generic

crash generic, broken glass, accident...

Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on U.S. 54 about 3 miles west of Liberal and crossed over the overpass for Old U.S. 54 when it lost control on the overpass and entered a side skid into the north ditch. The KHP says the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a res ton the driver's side facing east.

