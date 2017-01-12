City of Guymon urges residents to leave the branches away from dumpsters
Ice and snow accumulations have caused thousands of tree branches to fall in streets, parks, alleys and private property. Citizens are asked to stay out from under trees until the ice has cleared for their safety.
