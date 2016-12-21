BIA to hold public meeting on casino site environmental assessment
As assessments and reviews on the request from the Shawnee tribe to place a piece of land outside of the Guymon city limits into a federal trust move forward, meetings continue to be scheduled to address the various facets involved in the process. One of the items to be addressed is an environmental assessment of the proposed site.
