Average Oklahoma gas prices rise 6 cents during past week
The average price for gasoline in Oklahoma has risen six cents in the past week and by 31 cents in the past six weeks. AAA Oklahoma says the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular was $2.16 on Tuesday, the ninth lowest average price in the nation.
