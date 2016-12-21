Average Oklahoma gas prices rise 6 ce...

Average Oklahoma gas prices rise 6 cents during past week

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The average price for gasoline in Oklahoma has risen six cents in the past week and by 31 cents in the past six weeks. AAA Oklahoma says the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular was $2.16 on Tuesday, the ninth lowest average price in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guymon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tasha trash thrash Nov '16 Fun 1
Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12) Sep '16 Burdbrain 3
Born here...looking for possible relatives and ... Aug '16 becca49 1
Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16) Jun '16 Nosy 1
Benjamin hernandez (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
News ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15) May '16 Raydot 8
Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10) Apr '16 How about you rea... 13
See all Guymon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guymon Forum Now

Guymon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guymon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Guymon, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC