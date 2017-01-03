50-year-old time capsule to be opened Jan. 19
A message to the future or a glimpse into the past; time capsules are a way to preserve history posterity will be able to delve into and get an idea on where their foundations lie. It is a kind of way to touch the hands and lives of those we may never get a chance to meet, or bring both an older and younger generation together to share in the stories of times past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ...
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC