2nd Annual Father-Daughter dance scheduled for February 4
Fathers and their daughters have the opportunity to enjoy an enchanted evening at Guymon's 2nd Annual Father Daughter Dance Saturday, February 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. All father's and their daughters 6th grade and younger are encouraged to make a special memory and enjoy this event. Once again the First Presbyterian Church is hosting this special event.
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ...
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
