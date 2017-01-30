2nd Annual Father-Daughter dance sche...

2nd Annual Father-Daughter dance scheduled for February 4

Fathers and their daughters have the opportunity to enjoy an enchanted evening at Guymon's 2nd Annual Father Daughter Dance Saturday, February 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. All father's and their daughters 6th grade and younger are encouraged to make a special memory and enjoy this event. Once again the First Presbyterian Church is hosting this special event.

