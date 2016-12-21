Zoning grants change for new hotel construction
Earlier this week, the Guymon Planning and Zoning Commission moved forward with the public hearing for a lot in the Joyce Addition of Guymon. The section of land listed is off of U.S. Highway 54. The lot rests behind Margarita's Steakhouse and Best Western Inn.
