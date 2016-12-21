Wagner updates chamber on clinic progress

One of the big news stories of 2016 has been the long-awaited opening of a federally funded clinic in Guymon, serving the portion of the community lacking insurance, or even those who are simply having trouble finding a medical provider. During the presentation, CEO Sarah Wagner reminded the group the Panhandle Counseling and Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Clinic , and is a recipient of federal grant funding as a result of that qualification.

