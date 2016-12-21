Pizza Hut north closes doors, to open...

Pizza Hut north closes doors, to open at a later date

The north Pizza Hut in Guymon has closed as of Dec. 13 with a notice on the front door stating, "This store will be closed for a complete rebuild. We will be reopening at a later date," and encouraging patrons to visit the south restaurant at First Street and Highway 54. In September, the Guymon Board of Adjustments granted a variation on the property to allow a new building to be built closer to the road.

