Liberal hands Guymon an opening sweep
The debut games of Guymon High School's new head basketball coaches didn't go quite as planned, Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers and new head coach Jeremy Young dug themselves into a hole early and never recovered, falling to Liberal, 48-28, while the Tiger boys and new head coach Kevin Shellhorse battled blow-for-blow with the Redskins in the first half before falling 57-40.
