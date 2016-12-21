Firefighters battle Friday blaze at Optima Lake
Firefighters battled a large grass fire Friday afternoon and evening in Texas County. No injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ...
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Guymon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC