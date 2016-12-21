It's time for the Christmas Open House in downtown Guymon tonight! From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., holiday shoppers will be able to take advantage of downtown businesses staying open late, offering specials for the biggest shopping night of the year in town! Bricktown carriage rides, a $1,000 cash drawing, ugly sweater contest and so much more is on! Join in and find some of the best unique Christmas gift shopping deals! We hope to see you there!

