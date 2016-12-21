Christmas Open House
It's time for the Christmas Open House in downtown Guymon tonight! From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., holiday shoppers will be able to take advantage of downtown businesses staying open late, offering specials for the biggest shopping night of the year in town! Bricktown carriage rides, a $1,000 cash drawing, ugly sweater contest and so much more is on! Join in and find some of the best unique Christmas gift shopping deals! We hope to see you there!
Guymon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tasha trash thrash
|Nov '16
|Fun
|1
|Looking for a bay mare with cap-o brand (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Burdbrain
|3
|Born here...looking for possible relatives and ...
|Aug '16
|becca49
|1
|Nathalija aguilera (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Nosy
|1
|Benjamin hernandez (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|ICE Arrests Illegal Immigrants In OKC, Guymon A... (Jul '15)
|May '16
|Raydot
|8
|Debate: Marijuana - Texhoma, OK (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|How about you rea...
|13
