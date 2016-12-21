#GivingTuesday spreads charity season...

#GivingTuesday spreads charity season donations

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Guymon Daily Herald

Now is the time to give back to communities with #GivingTuesday kicking off the charitable season all around the world today. #GivingTuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year.

