'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' opens Friday, set for next two weekends

Wednesday Nov 30

The Guymon Community Theatre has a tradition of presenting classic stage performances every holiday season, and 2016 continues the tradition with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The production is set to hit the stage Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 each.

