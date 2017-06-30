Woman to be reunited with property after Guthrie woman finds it
What proved to be a money mystery for a Guthrie woman appears to have a happy ending after the property's owner came forward. Willa Kortright says she found an envelope with a "significant" amount of cash and movie tickets for a children's movie outside the Rainbow gas station on State Highway 33 Wednesday afternoon.
