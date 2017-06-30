What to do in Oklahoma on June 30, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on June 30, 2017: See the Pollard Theatre's...

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

See the Pollard Theatre close its 30th anniversary season with the final weekend of "Bring It On: The Musical" at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the downtown Guthrie theater, 120 W Harrison Ave. Bitingly relevant and sprinkled with sass, "Bring It On: The Musical" is inspired by the hit 2000 cheerleading comedy film The show takes audiences on a high-flying journey filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brad Cordis 14 hr Simply red 1
Love for Angela Lansdown Jun 20 ENHS 5
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16) Jun 17 Jamie Dundee 13
charles dutton (Jun '11) Jun 3 Your next 25
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents May '17 bridgestonescostly 1
News Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 ye... May '17 anonymous 32
Burrows (Dec '16) May '17 april 18
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC