What to do in Oklahoma on June 30, 2017: See the Pollard Theatre's...

See the Pollard Theatre close its 30th anniversary season with the final weekend of "Bring It On: The Musical" at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the downtown Guthrie theater, 120 W Harrison Ave. Bitingly relevant and sprinkled with sass, "Bring It On: The Musical" is inspired by the hit 2000 cheerleading comedy film The show takes audiences on a high-flying journey filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.