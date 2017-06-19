More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WICU12 Erie

By Silas Allen Staff Writer [email protected] MULHALL - Not long ago, Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told his wife there was one thing he feared more than anything else in the job: losing one of his own deputies in the line of duty. On Tuesday, it happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love for Angela Lansdown Jun 20 ENHS 5
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot (Oct '16) Jun 17 Jamie Dundee 13
charles dutton (Jun '11) Jun 3 Your next 25
News Acting Sheriff Pleads With Deer Creek Residents May 26 bridgestonescostly 1
News Pvt. Chelsea Manning set for release after 7 ye... May '17 anonymous 33
Burrows May '17 april 18
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) May '17 Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC