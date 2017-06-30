Homicide victim found in Oklahoma City
The victim has been identified as Zane Axl Peery, 22, of Guthrie. Officers found him dead near the roadway at Air Depot Boulevard north of NE 50th at 11:09 a.m. Peery had trauma to his body consistent with homicide, police reports say.
