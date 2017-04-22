What to do in Oklahoma on April 22, 2...

What to do in Oklahoma on April 22, 2017: See Pollard Theatre's 'The Producers' in Guthrie

46 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

See the Pollard Theatre's production of Mel Brooks' satirical comedy "The Producers" - which won him an Oscar for the original 1968 film, then was made into a successful Broadway musical, which was in turn adapted into another movie - at 8 tonight at the historic downtown Guthrie theater, 120 W Harrison Ave. "Who doesn't love Mel Brooks?" Artistic Director W. Jerome Stevenson, who plays down-and-out Broadway producer Max Bialystock in the show, told me in an interview. "The good thing about Mel Brooks is nobody is unscathed.

