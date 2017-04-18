The Latest: Prosecutor to seek death in deputy murder case
In this April 18, 2017, file photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, Nathan LeForce is pictured after his arrest near Guthrie, Okla. Leforce, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Logan County Sheriff's Deputy David Wade, was charged Thursday, April 20 with first-degree murder, larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery.
