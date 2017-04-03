Rainy Day appropriation heads to Okla...

Rainy Day appropriation heads to Oklahoma governor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A mid-year funding bill for medically needy Oklahomans is headed to the governor's desk, even though one of the accounts is empty. House Bill 2342 would appropriate more than $4 million from the Rainy Day Fund to a program for the developmentally disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 30 Holy smokes 2
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Mar 27 Santos 4
Domestic abuse in Kansas Mar 27 Santos 6
Beware Virgil L Light Mar 26 Drifter 3
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Mar 23 Jamie Dundee 10
Edmond train too loud (Jan '13) Mar 4 Luke 12
News Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit... Mar '17 cantseeu 2
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC