Oklahoma authorities seek gun in deputy's fatal shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the gun used in the fatal shooting of a deputy has not been found. The OSBI said Thursday that a search team is looking for the gun used in Tuesday's shooting of Logan County deputy David Wade.
