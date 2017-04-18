Oklahoma authorities seek gun in depu...

Oklahoma authorities seek gun in deputy's fatal shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the gun used in the fatal shooting of a deputy has not been found. The OSBI said Thursday that a search team is looking for the gun used in Tuesday's shooting of Logan County deputy David Wade.

