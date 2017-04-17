Logan County Deputy Shot Multiple Times, Suspect On Foot
Officials say the deputy was serving an eviction notice about 9:15 a.m. in Mulhall about one mile west of Interstate 35 in Logan County, north of Guthrie when he was shot multiple times including in the face and the body. There is no word on the deputies condition, and his identity has not been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Sat
|D C Burns White
|5
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 14
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Apr 10
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Apr 10
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Apr 8
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|Domestic abuse in Kansas (Oct '16)
|Mar 27
|Santos
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC