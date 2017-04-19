GRAPHIC: Body cam video of fatal deputy-involved shooting in Logan County released
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of a shooting that claimed the life of a deputy. On Tuesday, Wade was serving an eviction notice at a house along Mulhall Rd., near I-35, when LeForce reportedly fired a gun at him and took off in the deputy's vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown DUI
|4 hr
|Matt Metheny
|1
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Apr 15
|D C Burns White
|5
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Apr 14
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|Apr 10
|rintintin
|1
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|Apr 10
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10)
|Apr 8
|Lisa Pierre
|368
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC