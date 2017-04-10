Arrest made in Guthrie, Oklahoma shoo...

Arrest made in Guthrie, Oklahoma shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Joey Angelo, 24, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. Reggie Dewayne Smith, 37, was arrested on an outstanding warrant last week on an unrelated case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown 4 hr Matt Metheny 2
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Mon rintintin 1
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool Apr 10 jauntybootsonground 1
News Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10) Apr 8 Lisa Pierre 368
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Apr 8 Jamie Dundee 11
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 30 Holy smokes 2
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Mar 27 Santos 4
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC