Arrest made in Guthrie, Oklahoma shooting death
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Joey Angelo, 24, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. Reggie Dewayne Smith, 37, was arrested on an outstanding warrant last week on an unrelated case.
