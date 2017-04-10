Arlo Guthrie returning to Okemah for 20th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival
The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome back relatives of the late, great folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie for the 20th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival July 12-16 in Okemah. Headlining musical acts set to perform during the festival's landmark 20th year will include Arlo Guthrie ; Cole Quest and the City Pickers; and Cathy Guthrie and Amy Nelson , who perform as folk duo Folk Uke.
