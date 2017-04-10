Arlo Guthrie returning to Okemah for ...

Arlo Guthrie returning to Okemah for 20th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival

The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome back relatives of the late, great folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie for the 20th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival July 12-16 in Okemah. Headlining musical acts set to perform during the festival's landmark 20th year will include Arlo Guthrie ; Cole Quest and the City Pickers; and Cathy Guthrie and Amy Nelson , who perform as folk duo Folk Uke.

