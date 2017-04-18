An Oklahoma City area briefs package for April 22

A food truck festival will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities. The "Street Eats" festival at 2002 E Robinson St. will feature 13 food trucks, live music, prize giveaways, face painting and an inflatable for kids.

