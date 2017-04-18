89er Days parade set for Saturday in ...

89er Days parade set for Saturday in Guthrie

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The annual celebration commemorates the April 22, 1889, establishment of the community of Guthrie and the Land Run of 1889. The two-hour parade starts at noon and features horses, state dignitaries, antique cars and marching bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown DUI 10 hr Matt Metheny 1
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Apr 15 D C Burns White 5
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Apr 14 Jamie Dundee 12
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Apr 10 rintintin 1
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool Apr 10 jauntybootsonground 1
News Parent angry students learn Pledge in Spanish (Oct '10) Apr 8 Lisa Pierre 368
Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!! Mar 30 Holy smokes 2
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Logan County was issued at April 19 at 3:45PM CDT

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC