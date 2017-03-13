The Morning Brew: An unforgettable smile
My son had an easy smile and hair-trigger sympathy. He loved music, girls and the culinary arts - all three at the same time if he could manage it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|4 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|23 hr
|Dawn
|9
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar 4
|Luke
|12
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 3
|Skippy
|2
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar 1
|cantseeu
|2
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|Feb 23
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC