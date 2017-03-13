Crews Called To Battle Wildfire North Of Langston
Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze near W. 80th St. and Vassor Rd. , just to the north of Langston and Coyle. Firefighters out of Coyle, Guthrie and Mulhall are on the scene.
