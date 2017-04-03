Children of the Civil Rights
The drama, history and battle against discrimination and segregation in 1950s Oklahoma City were brought back to life over the weekend by those who were on the front lines of the struggle. The setting earlier this month was the Scottish Rite Temple in Guthrie as about 40 people viewed a special showing of the documentary film "Children of the Civil Rights."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmond Life & Leisure.
Add your comments below
Guthrie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them greedy pigs some more God!!!
|Mar 30
|Holy smokes
|2
|No Strings Attached Dating Sites
|Mar 27
|Santos
|4
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Mar 27
|Santos
|6
|Beware Virgil L Light
|Mar 26
|Drifter
|3
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Mar 23
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Edmond train too loud (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Luke
|12
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|Mar '17
|cantseeu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guthrie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC