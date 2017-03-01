What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 23, 2017: See Pollard Theatre's 'Fences' in Guthrie
See the Pollard Theatre's production of August Wilson's 1987 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fences" at 8 tonight at the historic downtown theater, 120 W Harrison Ave. Set in the 1950s and centering on a bitter former baseball player, "Fences" is part of Wilson's esteemed 10-part "Pittsburgh Cycle" exploring black life in 20thcentury America. "Fences" focuses on Troy Maxson , a former star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh.
