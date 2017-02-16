USGS: 3.3 Magnitude Recorded Near Per...

USGS: 3.3 Magnitude Recorded Near Perry, OK

Wednesday Feb 1

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 7:58 p.m. Its epicenter was located 12 miles west of Perry, 21 miles east, southeast of Enid, 27 miles north Guthrie, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City.

