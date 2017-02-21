Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In ...

Statewide Burn Ban Over But Still In Place In Certain Parts Of State

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Despite the Governor dropping her statewide burn ban, several counties remain under a ban and they may last for a while. At this moment as many as ten counties remain under a burn ban and all of these bans have been in effect since early February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guthrie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Feb 23 nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... Feb 22 policetraining 1
No Strings Attached Dating Sites Feb 22 Xgirl 4
Burrows Feb 20 April 7
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... Feb 10 butthead 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 29 Jamie Dundee 3
News Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes Jan '17 rubbertip 1
See all Guthrie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guthrie Forum Now

Guthrie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Guthrie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Guthrie, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC